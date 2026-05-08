Suspect wanted in connection with child molestation case in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect.

25-year-old Brayden Richardson is wanted in connection with a child molestation case in Lee County.

Anyone who knows where Brayden Richardson is or may be should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

You can remain anonymous, and your tip could lead to a cash reward if it leads to an arrest in this case.

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