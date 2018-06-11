Suspect wanted for alleged role in shooting extradited to Noxubee County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman is in custody Monday evening at the Noxubee County Jail for connection in an alleged shooting from earlier this month.

You may remember, it was last week when we first told you that Amber Lynn Boyd, 21, was being held in the Shelby County, TN Jail.

- Advertisement -

Monday evening, Noxubee County deputies transported Boyd from Memphis, Tennessee back to Mississippi.

Sheriff Terry Grassaree says the 21-year-old was involved in a shooting that happened on June 1, near the Lowndes-Noxubee County line..

Investigators say an SUV was shot over a dozen times.

Boyd is the only person arrested from the incident, however, the sheriff says more arrests are possible.

“A call came in to a young man out of Brooksville and the female see it she had a flat in need of some help. So he made it up there, when he made it up there as he was getting out of the car doors open and the shooting star. That was all he could tell us at the time, the female is really our link to the situation so that’s what we got. We just got her out of Memphis we got to interrogate her to see where we going from here,” said Grassaree.

At this time investigators are still working to determine the connection between Boyd and the male involved in the shooting.

Sheriff Grassaree says charges against Boyd are still pending.