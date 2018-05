ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man is facing a slew of charges after several stolen items turn up.

Charles David Jones Jr., 45, of Aberdeen is charged with Grand Larceny.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says Jones broke into several places.

Items like trailers and lawn mowers have been recovered.

Cantrell says this has been about a three month investigation.

Jones could face charges in Lowndes and Clay Counties.