Suspected Cracker Barrel shooter back in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of shooting a Cracker Barrel manager, is back in Columbus to face charges.

Robert Beck, was found in Putnam County, Tennessee and waived extradition.

- Advertisement -

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton, says Beck is now in Columbus, and will face Aggravated Assault, and Felon in Possession of a Weapon charges.

He’s being interviewed by detectives.

Last Friday, Investigators say Beck got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend inside the Columbus restaurant.

Co-workers stepped in to help, while she ran from Beck.

The employee was shot multiple times, but is recovering.

There could be additional charges, as the investigation progresses.

No word yet, on when Beck’s initial court appearance will be.