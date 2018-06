HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspected drug dealer is arrested in Houston Wednesday morning.

Chickasaw County deputies, along with Houston Police and narcotics agents arrested, Tommy Joe Cooper.

Agents tracked down Cooper after receiving a description of his vehicle.

Deputies say meth was recovered during the stop on Jefferson Street.

The Houlka man now faces a Possession of Methamphetamine charge.

Bond has not been set.