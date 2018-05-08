Suspected Lyric shooter arrested in Shelby County, TN

Desmond Bowen

- Advertisement -

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – With the help of several agencies and the public, a Memphis man is in jail, who Oxford Police say pulled the trigger at the Lyric last month.

Desmond Bowen, 22, was arrested by his probation officer and is in the Shelby County Jail.

He’s expected to be extradited back to Mississippi to face charges of Aggravated Assault and Felon of Possession of a Firearm.

Back on April 27th, Police say a fight broke out inside The Lyric and a suspect fired one shot in the air.

Only one person was injured, not from any bullets, but from broken glass.

Bowen’s bond will be set as soon as he’s booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.