Suspected Sylvan Road Shooter Charged

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police identify the suspect in a Wednesday night shooting on Sylvan Road.

53 year old Henrietta Squires is being charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault.

Squires is accused of shooting a 56 year old man in the chest following a domestic argument at a home in the 700 Block of Sylvan Road.

The victim is believed to be Squires’ boyfriend.

He was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle, but later moved to NMMC in Tupelo.

Squires’ bond is set at $25,000.