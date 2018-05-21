Suspected Winston County lawn mower burglar caught

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Neshoba County man is accused of stealing a lawn mower from Noxapater Attendance Center.
Raymanuel Seales is charged with one count of Grand Larceny.
He was taken into custody Monday afternoon.
The lawn mower, valued at about $15,000, was taken last week.
In surveillance footage, a white SUV pulls a trailer past the security camera.
Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says a Kubota lawnmower was stolen.
There was another theft in the area that same night.
Other charges are possible against Seales in Winston and surrounding counties.