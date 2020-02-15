Suspects rob Marietta School concession stand

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects allegedly involved in an overnight burglary of Marietta School.

The burglary happened Friday night around 11:30.

- Advertisement -

Officers said suspects took items from the gym concession stand.

They said the suspects appear to be two white males with their heads and faces covered.

If you recognize these individuals or have any information about the burglary, please the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office at 662-728-6232 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.