COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Scary moments Monday evening at the Waverly Apartments in Columbus after an SUV crashes into one of the units.

Columbus Police say the driver, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

Police on scene say the SUV ran right into one of the bedrooms of the apartment.

The people living in that unit were out walking their dog when the crash happened.

Fortunately no one was hurt.