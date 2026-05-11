SUV crashes through wall and window of Starkville LP Gas

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There were some frightening moments for a driver and the employees of a Starkville business earlier today.

This morning, the Starkville Fire Department was called to a car crash in the 14 hundred block of Louisville Street.

An SUV had crashed through the side wall and window of Starkville LP Gas.

The crash caused extensive damage to the outside of the building and to the showroom.

On a positive note, no injuries were reported.

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