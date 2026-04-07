Sweet Peppers Deli to host fundraiser for community member battling cancer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sweet Peppers Deli in Columbus is rallying behind a local community member battling terminal cancer.

The restaurant is hosting a fundraiser night until 9 pm to raise money for 27-year-old Keyton Blocher.

The funds will go towards his bucket list and help create experiences and memories for him and his family.

Blocher was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma three years ago and, in July, was given a terminal diagnosis.

Blocher was also born with a heart defect, which has made treatment options limited.

Since being diagnosed, Blocher has started a social media platform called “Legacy Dad” to walk others through his journey, provide advice to those who may also be battling cancer, and leave a digital guide for his son to always have.

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