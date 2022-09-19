Sweltering Heat Continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It’s hot and it’s going to stay hot until Friday.

TONIGHT: Crystal clear skies and calm winds. Low near 67°.

TUESDAY: Even hotter. High near 94°. Mostly sunny skies. Consider putting on sunscreen if you are going to be outside for an extended period of time!

WEDNESDAY: I hate to break it to ya… but even hotter. High near 96°. Mostly sunny skies. Protect yourself from the heat and find ways to stay cool!

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be our last day of uncomfortable heat. A front is expected to arrive on Thursday and will knock temperatures back down into the 80s on Friday. Isolated showers/storms are possible on Sunday and Monday.

Have a great night!