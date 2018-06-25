Sweltering Heat and Humidity This Week.

TODAY & TUESDAY: Very hot to start the work week. Highs in the mid 90s, with heat index values between 101° and 108°. Partly cloudy, with a few isolated pop up showers and thunderstorms each day. Chance of rain around 20%. Overnight, muggy and warm, with lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: A slightly better chance for a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms. Highs remain in the mid 90s, with heat index values between 103° and 109°. Rain chances around 30%. Overnight lows remain in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Another hot day, with highs in the mid 90s, heat index values between 102° and 107°, and a few isolated downpours. Rain chance around 20%. Mid 70s overnight.

WEEKEND: The heat continues into the weekend, with highs in the low 90s and heat index values between 102° and 107°. Scattered showers and storms a bit more likely than during the work week, with the rain chance at 40%. Overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.