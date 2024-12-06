Swiss manufacturer expands in Tupelo opening hundreds of jobs

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the world’s largest construction equipment manufacturers is expanding into Lee County.

The Liebherr Logistics Center will be bringing welcome jobs to the area.

Liebherr is a family-run technology company formed in Germany and operates several locations in the U.S.

Mississippi will be joining that list in 2026 offering hundreds of job opportunities.

Mississippi’s Community Development Foundation hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the future Liebherr Logistics Center at the HIVE Business Park in Tupelo.

The new operation is expected to bring more than 300 jobs to Northeast Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves said projects like this benefit the state as well as the immediate area.

“It’s about creating job opportunities for our people, giving them opportunities for wages that are higher than what the county average is and that’s what a great company like Liebherr is going to do here in this community as they are going to offer families wages that they can support their families on and I think that’s something that really gets me excited about this project,” Tate Reeves said.

Liebherr plans to invest more than $230 million on the new site.

The Swiss Manufacturer will develop an 118-acre site that will house more than a million square feet of building space.

Community Development Foundation president David Rumbarger said Tupelo stood out when it came to choosing a good spot for the center.

“This community is cited as being unique because of the way that the community works together with the institutions like education, like local government, etc.,” David Rumbarger said. “They saw that from the outside and so for me this is a tremendous compliment to be selected because of what they saw in our community and not just what we presented to them.”

Governor Reeves said the groundbreaking is more proof of Mississippi’s international appeal.

“We have companies all over the world looking at locations all over the state,” Reeves said. “We’ve invested in workforce development, we’ve invested in site development. The water and sewer that is on this particular piece of land was site development grants that we funded at the state level. Our partners at the state level were very supportive of my efforts to get that done and I appreciate them. So, economic development is a team sport.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of October 2024 Mississippi is ranked 6th in unemployment rate.

