Sylvester Croom selected to 2022 College Football Hall of Fame

Former Mississippi State head football coach Sylvester Croom was selected to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame. He was an All-American for Alabama in 1974 and played center for the Crimson Tide. He’s the 22nd Alabama player in program history to be inducted.

The 2022 class will be officially inducted at the NFF awards dinner on December 6th.