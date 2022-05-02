Take a Swing at Cancer event is back after two year hiatus

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi is back with the Take a Swing at Cancer Fundraiser.

The Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi hosted its 25th annual Take A Swing at Cancer Tournament.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization returns with a tennis and golf tournament Sunday morning.

Take a Swing at Cancer was created to raise funds for cancer patients in North Mississippi, those who have limited resources to treat the disease.

Annual Giving officer Genie Alice Bruce says donations can be used for several reasons.

“it provided assistance for things like medication, transportation assistance, utility assistance, groceries, anything that those patients who are going through such a hard time in their lives may need to help them get through that. the health care foundation is here to provide,” said Bruce.

Bruce says she has planned and organized the fundraiser over the years.

Their goal is to assist patients while they go through treatment.

“Cancer can be a long journey of treatments and often involves a loss of a job or being unable to work for a period of time. so the need is great and you can talk to anybody that has undergone cancer treatment and that needs support whether that’s financial support or emotional support. It’s huge and this is just one way that we feel like we can make sure that support is available for cancer patients in our communities that when they need our help it’s there,” said Bruce.

Members say it’s fulfilling to see patients receive care, and impactful when you can help families in the community.

Paschal Wilson is a physician at Mississippi Medical. Like most, Wilson believes attending events serves as a way to make meaningful connections with recipients.

“I know first hand that seeing patients who are helped by the fund that are raised through this charity event. It’s great that we can get this many people together and you can see the crowd. I think the benefits for the patient have to be the best part. Sure it’s great that we can get out and have fun in the outdoors in the nice weather of spring at the end of the day it’s what we’re doing to help patients and what we are doing to help them makes it all worthwhile,” said Dr. Wilson.

The event wrapped up with a night gala and silent auction.