Taking names: MUW puts call out for name-change suggestions

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The process of finding a new name for Mississippi University for Women continues but a deadline is looming.

Thursday is the deadline for stakeholders, including community members, to submit name suggestions to the school’s naming task force.

In a message on the university’s website, President Nora Miller said the task force will explore three “W” names to bridge generations of “W” students.

She wrote the process would be more transparent, which was a complaint from some alumni after Mississippi Brightwell University was selected.

A new survey will be released to students, faculty, staff, and alumni on January 26.

The school still wanted to submit a new name to lawmakers during the 2024 legislative session.

You can email suggestions to Dean Amanda Powers at acpowers@muw.edu

