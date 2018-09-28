Tallahatchie Riverfest Features Music, Food And Other Activities

NEW ALBANY, MISS. (WCBI) – A festival celebrating art, music and a famous writer kicks off this evening in New Albany.

The annual “Tallahatchie Riverfest” features live music, vendors, a 5 K run and many more activities. It started with the “Faulkner Literary Luncheon” , which featured winners of the “William Faulkner Literary Competition.”

The riverfest began more than 25 years ago as a way to honor Faulkner and has grown into a two day event with many attractions.

“We have country music , lineup and indie music lineup tonight so it brings in people who are music lovers from the outside and the economy is boosted by this festival for sure,” said Billie Jean Stroud, with New Albany Main Street Association.

Activities take place at the Courthouse Stage, the library and the Park Along the River. For more information go to the Tallahatchie Riverfest Facebook Page.