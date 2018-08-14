Tallahatchie Sheriff resigns in Federal Court

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The now former Tallahatchie Sheriff has resigned in Federal Court Tuesday after being arrested by FBI agents Friday, on extortion and federal narcotics and trafficking charges.

A complaint was brought against William Brewer, 58, who is charged with Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Extortion and Bribery Under Color of Official Right.

Federal officials allege Brewer protected an illegal drug dealer for 15 years in exchange for bribes.

Brewer officially resigned in a Federal Court in Oxford.

A sworn statement says the FBI converted the drug dealer into an informant in June and recorded the informant telling Brewer of fake plans to rob a methamphetamine dealer.

The FBI says the informant paid Brewer $10,000 in FBI-tracked bribes.

Brewer was given a $25,000 secured bond and granted house arrest.

If convicted, Brewer faces up to 40 years in prison.