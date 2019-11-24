Taylor Swift honored as “Artist of the Decade” at AMAs

Taylor Swift performed a medley of some of her biggest hits at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The performance appeared to be in jeopardy in the lead up to the show as Swift publicly feuded with her former record label over ownership of her older songs.

- Advertisement -

Swift took the stage wearing a white button-up shirt printed with the names of her past records, which are owned by Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta and Big Machine Label Group. Swift had previously claimed her old label was refusing to let her perform her early hits at the AMAs, an accusation that Braun and Borchetta denied. She eventually shed the shirt to don a sparkling gold one piece for the rest of the performance.

Swift was joined onstage by fellow artists Halsey and Camilla Cabello for her medley of “The Man,” Love Story,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Blank Space,” “Shake it Off” and “Lover.”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. JC Olivera / Getty Images

Swift was then presented with the Artist of the Decade award by music legend Carole King.

Trending News

Swift used her acceptance speech to thank her new record label for allowing her to freely express herself as an artist.

“This album really felt like a new beginning, and I also really love my record label, Universal and Republic. Monte Lipman, Lucian Grange, thank you for being so generous to me and allowing me to make whatever music I want to make,” Swift said onstage. “As a songwriter it’s so thrilling to me that I get to keep doing that. And I’m so excited I get to perform for you all later.”

Swift later broke Michael Jackson’s all-time AMA wins record by winning Artist of the Year, her 25th total award at the ceremony.

She also won favorite pop/rock album for “Lover,” her first release on Universal Music Group’s Republic Records. Her first six albums were released on Big Machine Label Group.

Swift beat out albums by Ariana Grande, who is managed by Braun, and Billie Eilish. She was nominated for a total of five awards this year.