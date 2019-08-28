Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Earlier this year, Forbes revealed its list of highest-paid celebrities and Taylor Swift took the top spot, having earned $185 million from June 2018 to June 2019. Swift beat out Kylie Jenner, and, according to Forbes’ new list of the world’s highest-paid women in music, she’s number one in her industry too.

- Advertisement -

Her $185 million income far surpassed Beyonce’s $81 million. Queen Bey is number two on the list, followed by Rihanna, who earned $62 million, according to Forbes.

Swift is also the world’s highest-paid celebrity, and her recent earnings far surpassed other singers’ Getty

Katy Perry, who earned $57.5 million, and Pink, who earned $57 million, round out the top five.

Trending News

29-year-old Swift is riding high off of her VMA performance, during which she sang two songs off of her new album, “Lover.”

But it was Swift’s previous album and tour that earned her so much money. Her 2018 “Reputation” world tour grossed just over $266 million, the highest-grossing tour ever.

Compared to Swift and the other singers on Forbes’ list, actresses made much less. Scarlett Johansson, the world’s highest-paid actress, earned $56 million, according to Forbes.

Sofia Vergara follows Johansson with $44.1 million. Next are two “Big Little Lies” actresses and a “friend” – Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Jennifer Anniston round out the top five.