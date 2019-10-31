Taylor Swift to get AMA Artist of the Decade

Taylor Swift is riding high after the release of her seventh studio album, “Lover,” this summer. The album went platinum and Swift is now nominated for five American Music Awards. But about a month before the awards show airs, the AMAs announced she’ll be honored as Artist of the Decade.

The awards show announced on Instagram that since Swift has won more AMAs than any other artist in the last 10 years, she was a natural choice for the prestigious award.

This year, she’s also nominated for favorite adult contemporary artist, favorite female artist, and artist of the year. Her music video for the hit single “You Need to Calm Down” is nominated for favorite music video. And “Lover,” which has spawned three singles so far, is nominated for favorite pop/rock album.

Swift is up against Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande in two categories, favorite female artist and favorite pop/rock album.

Over the past decade, Swift has accomplished — and endured — a lot. It was 10 years ago that Kanye West jumped up on stage during the VMAs and proclaimed that Swift did not deserve video of the year, Beyoncé did.

This kicked off a decade-long feud with West and his wife, Kim Kardashian. During this time, Swift released five albums and countless songs about breakups, friendships and, of course, the Wests. And she won 10 Grammys.

She also took home a whopping 23 AMAs since 2009, and has only lost five that she was nominated for. Last year, she won all four AMAs she was nominated for, including artist of the year and tour of the year.

In fact, over the past decade of AMAs, she won artist of the year five times — this year could be her sixth, or she could just settle for artist of the whole entire decade. The only other artist to receive the honorary award was Garth Brooks, who won for the 1990s in 2000.

The AMAs also announced Swift will be performing during the show on November 24.