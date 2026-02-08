TCEPA wants you to be aware of a scam

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) According to the Tishomingo County Electric Power Association, a customer reported a local number calling claiming to be employed TCEPA, and the caller also asked for banking information.

The scam caller also said if payment is made power will be restored.

This is a scam.

They are more than likely trying to profit from customers who may be without power.

You are encouraged to not provide any information to anyone over the phone.

