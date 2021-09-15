TD Nicholas continues to bring rain to the Gulf Coast

SUMMARY: Nicholas has weakened to a tropical depression as it meanders over Louisiana. Daily rain chances continue in North MS and could become more widespread by Friday and the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Expect scattered showers through the day, but the heaviest and most widespread rain will set up south of the WCBI viewing area. Clouds and occasional rain will hold temperatures in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Like Wednesday, the better focus for widespread rain will be closer to the coast in the vicinity of the deeper tropical moisture. As a result, only scattered showers are expected with highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: The aforementioned slug of tropical moisture is expected to eventually be pulled northward, so showers and storms will accordingly become more likely across north MS and west AL. Still, no washouts are expected, but relative to Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances will be higher.

NEXT WEEK: No major changes to the weather pattern are expected, so at least scattered to potentially numerous showers and storms are expected Monday and Tuesday. There are signs of a stronger front arriving later in the work week, and we’ll watch for consistency to see if another taste of fall comes along with it!