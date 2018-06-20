Teacher accused of misconduct with a student

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Lafayette County School teacher is facing accusations of Enticement Of A Child To Meet For Sexual Purposes.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department got the complaint against Molly Wray on June 4.

- Advertisement -

Deputies and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation filed an affidavit detailing the allegation against Wray on Wednesday.

Due to her being a teacher, a probable cause hearing must be held to see if there is enough evidence for an arrest.

A date for that hearing has not been set.