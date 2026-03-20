WATERFORD, Miss. — What started as a weekend ATV trail ride near Waterford quickly turned into a rescue, after a man became trapped in deep mud while trying to help another rider.

Cell phone video from the scene shows the man stuck waist‑deep in mud as people nearby work together to free him. The video was shot by an event security guard, who said the man stepped into the muddy area while attempting to help pull out a stuck four‑wheeler.

At first, bystanders tried using straps and manpower to pull him free, but the thick mud created a powerful suction, making the situation more dangerous with every attempt.

Realizing the risk, event security called for help. Volunteer firefighters responded and worked alongside bystanders to safely rescue the man. Crews used a backboard to break the suction of the mud, allowing them to pull him out without injury.

From the time firefighters arrived, the rescue took about 20 minutes.

The man was checked at the scene and is recovering.

Firefighters say the incident is a reminder that mud at off‑road events can be more dangerous than it appears. What looks like solid ground can quickly turn into a trap, making it difficult — or impossible — to escape without help.