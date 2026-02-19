Team USA wins gold over Canada in women’s hockey overtime thriller at the Winter Olympics

CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that Team USA defeated Canada in a stunning 2-1 overtime comeback win at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games to take home their third Olympic gold medal in women’s ice hockey.

After being down 1-0 headed into the third period, the U.S. tied things up late in the period and scored the game-winner in overtime to avenge their loss in the final match from four years ago.

This was the seventh gold medal match, and the fifth in a row, between the two hockey powerhouses.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.