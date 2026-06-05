Rain returns for the weekend, again

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry for most Saturday, with a few getting rain. The reverse for Sunday, with most experiencing showers/storms.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be calm. Moisture will continue building in from the SSE, increase clouds are our sky. Conditions are expected to stay dry through the night, but muggy. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: The morning will start the day with a blanket of clouds across the state. By the afternoon, temperatures will return to the upper 80s. Isolated chances for showers and a few rumbles of thunder may be possible. A lot of the area will stay dry. Overnight temperatures will be warm, in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: An increased chance for showers and storms for the end of the weekend. This will be the day you are prepared with your rain gear. Temperatures will still be warm, in the middle 80s. With overnight lows dropping into the low to middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will be heaviest Monday and into Tuesday, but will become isolated with a Summer-time pattern through the rest of the week. High temperatures are going to stay toasty, anywhere from the middle 8s0 to the lower 90s. Low temperatures will continue to be warm, in the low to middle 70s.