Tearful reunion for mother and 11-year-old son who spent months in ICE custody

A mother and son saw each other for the first time in several months Saturday morning. Karen Yadira Rodriguez Gutierrez was reunited with her 11-year-old son at Washington Dulles International Airport. The boy had been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more than six months after claiming asylum at the border. Gutierrez was already living in Virginia as a legal asylum seeker. The reunion happened after Gutierrez filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration.