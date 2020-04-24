TECHBYTE: Workout Apps

TECHBYTE (WCBI)- If you’re afraid you’re gaining the “quarantine 15,” don’t worry!

There are some apps that can help you avoid that, or at least get you back on track.

Not all gyms and fitness centers will be reopening as soon as we’d like, so doing a workout at home is the next best thing.

Technology is making it possible!

The “FitOn: Fitness Workout Plans” app says it can help you lose weight and get fit anytime, anywhere.

It gives you access to hundreds of free workouts – some even with celebrity trainers.

It also has articles that give you tips on how to take care of yourself both physically and mentally.

Classes range from cardio to strength training, to yoga, Pilates and dance.

You can do your exercises with other people, or on your own.

You don’t even need any equipment.

You can also use a bigger screen than your phone, and watch the workout classes online using your computer or TV.

Wakeout! is the perfect app to help busy people get exercise, but you do have to have a subscription.

And right now because of the coronavirus pandemic, if you have an active subscription, you can add five more people onto it for free.

The app has more than a thousand exercises and routines you can do wherever you are.

You could be in bed, on your couch, or at your desk at work.

You can do the exercises in as little as 30 seconds at a time, to stay active while on a tight schedule.

You have no excuses to not exercise with this app.

If you’ve ever wanted to try out yoga, why not start now?

The Yoga Studio: Mind & Body app is a great way to see if this type of exercise is right for you.

The app offers beginner, intermediate, and advanced HD video yoga classes, plus guided audio meditations, and even a reference guide on the different yoga poses.

You can also download the classes, so you don’t always have to have Internet to access those lessons.

And if you’d rather not use an app to help with your workout, check with a gym near you to see if their trainers are doing any online videos right now.

Or you can always check out YouTube for plenty of instructional workout videos.