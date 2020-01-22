Teen alleges Gritty physically assaulted him during photo shoot

Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged incident involving Gritty and a teenage boy, according to CBS Philadelphia. The popular Philadelphia Flyers mascot is accused of physically assaulting a 13-year-old during a photo shoot. The alleged incident took place in November at the Wells Fargo Center.

Police say the “investigation is active and on-going with South Detectives Division.”

Chris Greenwell said in a Facebook post that Gritty punched and injured his son at a team event for season ticket holders. Greenwell claims that he tried and failed to get the Flyers to apologize to his son and pay for his medical bills.

“This could have been handled so simply but they tried to bribe me not to speak about it. My inbox is already getting media requests. This article is 100% factual of the incident and the Wells Fargo Center refused to let me see the video of it and the police had to get involved in it to get it. They tried to get me to drop it by offering tickets and all I can drink passes at one of the bars there,” Greenwell said.

Greenwell added that he has discontinued his season tickets after more than two decades.

The Flyers said in a statement they “took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim.”

Greenwell told The Philadelphia Inquirer he has not hired an attorney and police said there aren’t any other open or closed investigations into Gritty.