TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A teenager is arrested accused of destroying tombstones at a Tishomingo County Cemetery.

Deputies arrested Bobby Ray Hill, 19, on August 5th.

He’s charged with Destroying Public Property, Church Building or Certain Cemetery Items.

Deputies say it happened the Bethany Cemetery at the end of County Road 105.

They’re still waiting on a cost estimate for the repairs of the tombstones.

Some of the damaged ones date back to the 1800’s.