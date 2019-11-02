Teen charged in Halloween shooting that wounded 7-year-old girl

Chicago police have filed attempted murder charges against a 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting two people on Halloween night, including a 7-year-old girl who was out trick-or-treating. His identity has not been revealed since he is a minor, but Chicago police announced late Friday he faces two felony counts of attempted first degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, CBS Chicago reported.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi has said police believe it was a gang-related shooting and that the man who was the target was a 30-year-old shot in the hand.

That little girl was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck as of Saturday morning. She remained hospitalized, but doctors were optimistic about her prognosis, according to Guglielmi.

Cell phone video captured the seven shots that rang out and the chaos afterwards on early Halloween evening in the Little Village neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side. In a spray of gunfire, a 7-year-old girl, dressed as a ladybug, and trick-or-treating with her family, was shot in the chest and neck, CBS Chicago reported.

Police said the assailant was wearing a white “Jason” mask and was firing at a rival gang. The intended target was a man who was wounded in the hand, police said.

Police said that man is not cooperating in the investigation.

In the meantime, area business owners and churches are coming together, organizing an upcoming vigil in support of the injured girl, according to CBS Chicago.