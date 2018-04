STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Police say guns were stolen in a Monday night burglary and a teenager is in jail for the crime.

Starkville Police arrested Javante Hendrix, 18.

He’s facing charges of Commercial Burglary.

Police say it happened at AAA Jewelry and Loan on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

Three guns were reported stolen during the burglary, according to police.

His bond is set at $5,000.