Arrest made in New Hope auto burglaries

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen is facing at least a dozen auto burglary charges after some early morning thefts.

Tydariuz Wright, 19, is charged with 12 counts of auto burglary.

Lowndes Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says more charges are expected against Wright.

The Columbus man was out of jail on bond after being indicted for possession of a stolen firearm charge.

Hawkins tells WCBI many of the burglaries happened in New Hope.

Several neighborhoods, including Lakeover, were hit.

Investigators believe a neighbor saw Wright going through someone’s vehicle and called 9-1-1 at about 6 AM.

He was also seen on several home surveillance cameras in the area.

Deputies saw Wright walking down the road and arrested him. They also found two stolen handguns on Wright, at the time.

It’s believed Wright was checking for unlocked doors when he found the guns and cash.

Hawkins says it’s imperative people lock their vehicles at night.

“The suspect had in his possession two weapons that were both stolen from different vehicles, and that puts two more guns on the street. So, if citizens can be more cautious and lock their vehicles up and make sure that they are taking their valuables at night we wouldn’t have these kind of problems,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins believes there are more victims out there who may not realize it. He encourages them to call the sheriff’s department.

Other charges and arrests are possible.