Teen dies from drowning in the creek in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County teen drowned in a creek this afternoon, on May 15.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said a group of swimmers were in the Okeelala and Twentymile Creeks, near the waterfall area, about 12:20 PM.

That’s in the Pratts community.

A 16-year-old boy went missing while swimming.

He was found about an hour later.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green has identified the victim as Malaki Moss.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Tupelo Fire Department Dive Rescue, and the Pratts Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the search.

