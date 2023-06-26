Teen dies in vehicle crash on Highway 366 in Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash that took the life of a teenager.

MHP responded to the fatal crash around 6:51 a.m. on Highway 366 in Tishomingo.

Law enforcement said a vehicle driven by Ashton Rojas of Dennis, Mississippi was traveling west of Highway 366.

The vehicle left the road, striking several trees.

Rojas died from the crash shortly after.

He was 17 years old.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

