STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A juvenile is facing an Auto-Burglary charge.

Starkville Police say early Sunday morning they were called out to Helen Circle.

Police say someone called about an individual pulling on car door handles.

A juvenile matching the description they were given was found and police charged the juvenile with Auto Burglary.

The suspect has since been processed and released. The case is being forwarded to the youth court system.