Teen faces multiple charges of child porn in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford teenager is facing multiple charges of Child Pornography.

On May 15, an Oxford school official contacted the Oxford Police Department about an incident.

The department began an investigation, and on May 16, obtained a warrant for 18-year-old Ja’Marius Ivy on three counts of Child Pornography.

Ivy was arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Jail.

