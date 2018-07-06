Teen killed in Winona shooting, suspect still sought

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winona teenager is dead and investigators say they’re closing in on a suspect.

Winona Chief Investigator Dan Herod tells WCBI, officers were called to a possible shooting on Silver Street just after 10:30 Thursday night.

- Advertisement -

They found a 16-year-old male lying in the street. Herod says he had been shot once.

Herod says the police have identified a suspect, though no arrest has been made yet.

The suspect is expected to be in custody soon.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the victim or the suspect at this time.