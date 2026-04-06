Teen LeBonheur patient organizes golf tournament in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager from Northeast Mississippi is combining her love of golf with her gratitude for the doctors and staff at a well-known children’s hospital.

16-year-old Gracie Lee Cole became a patient at LeBonheur Children’s at the age of ten. That is when she was diagnosed with Chiari malformation, a condition where brain tissue extends into the spinal canal.

It causes headaches, weakness, dizziness, and balance issues. Gracie Lee was treated by doctors at LeBonheur Children’s. She underwent surgery, and with intensive therapy, she is now living a normal life as a sophomore at IAHS.

She also competes in beauty pageants. Gracie Lee is the current Miss Barnes Crossing Teen.

To show her gratitude to LeBonheur, Gracie Lee is organizing a golf tournament. It takes place on Tuesday, April 28, at Tupelo National Golf Club. It is a four-man scramble, with various prizes.

Gracie Lee is the granddaughter of former ICC President Dr. David Cole. She said she is thankful for her family, friends, faith, and the doctors and staff at LeBonheur Children’s, and wanted to do something to help the hospital that helps so many kids.

Participants are also asked to bring a toy that will be donated to LeBonheur. Gracie Lee remembers how special it was, as a 10-year-old, to get a simple toy before her surgery.

To learn more about the tournament, tune in tonight on WCBI News.

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