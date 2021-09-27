Teen wanted in Lauderdale County murder investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for 16-year old Jacob Hyde. Hyde is wanted in an early morning murder that happened in Lauderdale Co.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK)

NEW INFORMATION:

-Sheriff’s deputies are looking for 16-year old Jacob Hyde. Hyde is wanted in an early morning murder that happened at 10856 Gilbert Joyner Road.

-An arrest warrant was issued for Hyde Monday morning. Hyde will be held on $1 million bond when he’s captured.

-The teen is believed to be in the area of Gilbert Joyner Road and Baylor Road. Deputies say he left the scene on foot.

-Hyde is believed to be armed with a handgun. Do not approach the suspect. Call 911.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department s investigating an early morning murder.

Investigators say a person was shot and killed around two o’clock. The deadly shooting happened on Gilbert Joyner Road off Highway 495. Deputies are currently searching that area for the suspect. An arrest warrant was just issued for the shooting suspect.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story when new information becomes available.