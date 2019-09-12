Teen, young adult killed in Lamar County crash

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A head-on collision claimed two young lives Thursday morning in Lamar County.

The accident happened about 8:20 on Highway 17, near Vernon.

- Advertisement -

Lamar County Coroner Alan Chandler said Caitlin Dobbins, 21, of Vernon, and Evan Camp, 16, of Columbus, died at the scene.

Dobbins was driving a Mazda 6. Camp was a passenger in the same car. There was a collision with a Dodge Ram truck.

No word on the condition of the person in the other vehicle.

The Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.