Teenager charged with manslaughter out on bond

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – A teenager charged with manslaughter in Aberdeen is out on bond today.

18-year-old Amyia Verner of Hamilton was charged with manslaughter after allegedly shooting 26-year-old Robert Jackson of Aberdeen.

Jackson died at the scene from the gunshot wound.

Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle says bond for Verner was set at One Hundred Thousand dollars.

The shooting happened at Southview Apartments on November 10th.

Investigators believe Verner and Jackson were playing with a gun they thought was unloaded when it fired.

Randle says this is a sad situation for the families involved.