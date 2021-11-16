Telemedicine may be revisited at the next legislative session

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Insurance companies are required to reimburse patients in Mississippi who use live telemedicine services the same as if the visits are face to face.

Andy Case is the Director of Consumer Services for the Mississippi Insurance Department.

As the guest speaker today at the Columbus Rotary Club, Case said the issue of telecare may be revisited at the next legislative session.

The CDC also helps homeowners file claims after extensive storm damage.

“You know we don’t have legislative agenda right now. We are not sure. I feel sure we’ll probably revisit the issue of telemedicine. That was a big topic last year whether or not we continue to allow more telemedicine to be utilized in the state. I think that will be the big thing this year,” said Andy Case.

Case oversees consumer services, investigating complaints and questions about insurance companies and adjusters.