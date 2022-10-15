Temperature Change on the Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will remain warm through Sunday, then we’ll drop to overnight lows in the 30s! Get your coat ready!

SATURDAY: Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will land in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: More sunshine on tap, cloud cover will increase ahead of an anticipated cold front. Daytime highs will peak in the low 80s while overnights lows will be a few degrees warmer than the previous nights in the upper 50s. The approaching front will bring a slight chance of showers, mainly Sunday evening.

NEXT WEEK: Get ready to cool down! Following the due cold front passage, temperatures will drop significantly. High temperatures will range from the mid 50s to the low 70s with overnight lows dropping to the low 30s! Clear, blue skies will be overhead!