Temperature climb continues as hope for rain continues

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Scattered rain chances throughout the week provide some opportunity for localized cooling. Highs climb to the hundreds by the end of the week. MONDAY: Highs top out in the 90s and potentially evening upper 80s for some, as decent chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms persist across our viewing area. The timing of storms Monday is confined to the early morning hours to about 10am. Lows bottom out in the mid 70s overnight.

TUESDAY: The increase in temperature starts Tuesday with a jump into the mid 90s. Partly cloudy skies accompany although major rain chances are expected. Lows bottom out in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Afternoon highs will continue to climb throughout the week thanks to steady sunshine and mostly dry conditions. This maximum of this warming trend is located near the end of the week as we potentially push into the triple digits over the weekend. A few more scattered rain chances Thursday and Friday provide limited rain-relief but overall the week remains dry. Lows will fluctuate between the mid to upper 70s throughout.