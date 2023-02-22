Temperature roller coaster

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The temperatures are taking us on a roller coaster ride, as they keep rising and falling. This roller coaster also seems to have a water feature, as the chance for rain continues into the next several days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: It is going to be another mild and muggy night. The overnight lows are dropping only into the middle 60s. Heavy cloud coverage and the chance for scattered showers continues tonight.

THURSDAY: It is going to be another warm and almost hot day! High temperatures are going to head right back into the middle to upper 80s. The cloud coverage will remain partly to mostly cloudy, allowing some of the warmth to reach the surface. Temperatures overnight will drop some into the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Cooler air is going to put a pause to those hot temperatures. The high on Friday will only reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The overcast sky will make another appearance and will bring in a greater chance for showers. Overnight low temperatures drop into the lower 50s, staying fairly mild.

WEEKEND: The 70s are going to quickly return into the forecast. Heavy cloud coverage remains partly to mostly cloudy throughout the weekend, with a light 20-30% chance for scattered showers. The overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.