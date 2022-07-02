Temperatures Gradually Increasing, Rain Chances Remain in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain and t-storm chances linger, high pressure on the way of return

SATURDAY: We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds with humid conditions as southerly winds persist. High temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s in some areas. Scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms are likely. Overnight lows will fall in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Daytime highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s for most. The chance of a shower or an isolated t-storm still stands. Lows will land near 73.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Expecting skies to be mostly sunny for the 4th of July with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 90s. The possibility of a spotty afternoon shower/t-storm lingers yet we’ll be nearing the return of high pressure! Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: High pressure returns mid-week diminishing rain chances and increasing our temperatures! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through most of the week.